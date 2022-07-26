‘Goodfellas’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

Veteran American actor, Paul Sorvino has died at the age of 83 after battling health issues over the past few years.

His publicist, Roger Neal told DailyMail.com Sorvino died Monday morning, July 25, in Indiana of natural causes. His wife of eight years, actress and political pundit Dee Dee Benkie, was by his side.

‘Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,’ Benkie said in a statement.

The actor’s daughter Mira Sorvino, a Hollywood star in her own right, wrote on Twitter: “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed.

“My heart is rent asunder – a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over.

“He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

During a solid career that spanned a half-century, Sorvino portrayed James Caan’s bookie in The Gambler (1974), Claire Danes’ pushy…