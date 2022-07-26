Gunmen kill Senator Omo-Agege’s aide in Delta

Gunmen suspected to be assassins have killed a popular member of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ward 6, Sapele, Mr Cyril Mudiagbe, popularly called Cyril Makanaki,

Mudiagbe, who is also an aide to the deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, was shot dead at his house in the Decima area of Sapele.

According to Punch, the incident reportedly occurred between Saturday night and early Sunday as his lifeless body was found in the pool of his blood on Sunday morning, June 24.

A source said that the gunmen who reportedly operated like hired assassins came directly to the late Makanaki’s apartment and instructed him to open the door for them but he refused.

“The gunmen forcefully gained entrance by breaking the door into the apartment and shooting him. This looks like an assassination because the late Cyril was not robbed of anything. He was rushed to a private hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead on arrival”, the source told…