Hajiya Nana Aisha Gambo to give out 74 wheelchairs to those in dire need of it

We are pleased to inform you that Hajiya Nana Aisha Gambo will be giving out 74 free wheelchairs to those in dire need of it. This offer starts on the 25th of July, 2022.





To apply, send a direct message to @hajiyananaaishagambo on Instagram containing:

•a speaking video and picture proof of how it will be great importance to you or the person that needs it

•Name

•Phone number

•Location.

Once your application is clarified, you will be given a wheelchair.

N/B: Please note that application ends on the 5th of August, 2022.

*Do well to apply as soon as possible!*



