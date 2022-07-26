Headies Awards organisers disqualify singer Portable over death threat to kill co-nominees and claims that he formed ‘One Million boys’

The organisers of 2022 Headies Awards have disqualified fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable over his recent controversies.

Recall that last month, the controversial singer made a threat in a viral video that he would kill or cause harm to the other nominees in the same categories of awards he was nominated for – ‘Rookie of the Year’ and ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste’ – if he doesn’t emerge winner.

After the video went viral, the organisers threatened to disqualify him if he doesn’t tender an apology and take down the video. He, however, took down the video and issued an apology.

Last week, he was embroiled in another controversy after he went online to boast about forming Ajah Boys and One million boys, a notorious cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State.

The controversial statement forced the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to order an investigation into the claims. However Portable quickly…