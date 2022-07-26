Herbalist, one other arraigned for alleged rape of 3 JSS students in Kwara

A 67-year-old herbalist and one other suspect, were on Tuesday, July 26, arraigned before a Kwara State Magistrate Court over the alleged rape of three underage students of a Community Junior Secondary School in Ilorin.

The herbalist, Saadu Alabi and one Abdulganiyu Haruna, who is a 38-year-old friend to the father of one of the girls, were alleged to have had carnal knowledge of the girls on several occasions.

The duo are facing a case of having unlawful sexual intercourse with the children contrary to sections 31(2) of the Child Right law of Kwara State before the Court.

Police First Information Report (FIR) said that the suspects were alleged to have had several sexual intercourse with minors who are all 12 years old under the disguise of helping them to do invisible charm, (Afeeri).

The Police report said that the matter was reported by a member of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) who claimed Abdulganiyu who lives in the same area with one of…