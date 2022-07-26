Ivory Coast footboall legend, Yaya Toure ‘handed a full-time coaching position in Tottenham’s academy. ‘

Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has reportedly been handed a full-time coaching position in Tottenham’s academy.

The 39-year-old has been working at Spurs on a part-time basis for the last eight months as he works towards his UEFA A Licence.

The role, according to Sport Mail, suits Toure as he lives with his family in Hampstead, near to the club’s Hotspur Way training ground.

According to the Evening Standard, the Ivorian will be handed his own age-group team to manage as part of an academy coaching shake-up at Spurs.

It will be his first permanent coaching position in England, having held assistant manager roles at Ukrainian club Olimpik Donetsk and Russian side Akhmat Grozny.

Toure has also spent time at QPR, Blackburn and the Welsh FA while working towards his badges since his playing career ended at Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai in 2020.

‘Sitting in an office the whole time – that’s not me,’ he told The Coaches’…