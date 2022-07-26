Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has said that nearly 20 million Nigerians are infected with Hepatitis B or C.

Speaking at the launch of the national strategic framework for viral hepatitis and the flag-off ceremony of a nationwide hepatitis awareness campaign, in commemoration of this year’s World Hepatitis Day themed ‘Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You’ on Monday July 25, Osagie noted that there is very low awareness about the infections.

The infections according to the Minister are under-reported, under-diagnosed and under-treated; while stigma and discrimination against those infected also posed challenges.

Daily Trust reported that the World Health Organisation, Nigeria Representative, Walter Kazadi Mulombo, said in Africa, Nigeria had one of the highest burdens of viral hepatitis with a national hepatitis B prevalence rate of 8.1 per cent and a hepatitis C prevalence rate of 1.1 per cent among adults aged 15-64 years.

Mulombo added that by…