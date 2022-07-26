Peter Obi is not even popular in Nasarawa State. 2023 Presidency is between Tinubu and Atiku

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has said that the 2023 presidential election is a two horse race between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dismissing chances of Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso in the election, Sule said they missed their chance to be strong contenders in the 2023 presidential election when they failed to come together.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Monday July 25, the Governor said both parties are scantily popular and lack the national spread to win a presidential election.

He said;