Senator Ekweremadu’s wife granted bail

55-year-old Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, wife of Senator Ike Ekeremadu has been granted bail.

Recall that the former Deputy Senate President and his wife are facing trial in the United Kingdom after being accused of allegedly plotting to traffic a man whose age has been established to be 21, to the UK to harvest a kidney for their daughter.

While Beatrice is charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation, between August 1 last year and May 5, under the Modern Slavery Act 2015, Ike is charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

The former Deputy Senate President’s wife was granted bail under stringent conditions, while her husband’s application was denied.

Speaking on the bail, Common Serjeant of London, Judge Richard Marks said;