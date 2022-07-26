Several homeless people killed in mass shooting in Canada; Suspect arrested

Several homeless people were killed in a mass shooting in the British Columbia city of Langley early on Monday, July 25, and a suspect was arrested.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed that officers responded to shooting scenes in multiple locations around the city of Langley and one location in nearby Langley Township beginning just after 6 a.m.

“We do have a male suspect in custody. However, we are ruling out any other outstanding individuals before we stand the emergency alert down,” Langley RCMP Sgt. Rebecca Parslow told the CBC.

Police described the gunman as a white male with dark hair wearing Carhartt coveralls and a blue and green camouflage T-shirt with a red logo on the sleeve. He was believed to be traveling in a white car.

Police said he acted alone and they believe he deliberately targeted homeless people.

An RCMP spokeswoman told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp that several people were killed, but did not specify how many.

The…