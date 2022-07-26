Social media users react after writer Solomon Buchi described his fiancée as ”Not the most beautiful and intelligent woman in the world”

A post by writer Solomon Buchi appreciating his fiancee, Arike, has generated mixed reactions on social media.

Solomon who is a gender-rights activist announced his engagement to Arike earlier this month.

In a post shared on his Facebook page over the weekend, Solomon while appreciating Arike stated that ”You’re not the most beautiful woman; neither are you the most intelligent woman”.

”You’re not the most beautiful woman; neither are you the most intelligent woman, but like I’ve chosen to never find perfection in anyone else. I put my gaze on you, and with that commitment, we would mold ourselves for ourselves. Our perfection is in our commitment.

Stating that you’re not the most beautiful/intelligent might sound like it’s not a compliment, yeah? But it’s a realistic base for real love. Acknowledging that my woman isn’t the best, but I’m not looking for the best. I was looking for you and I found you. There’s no best, there is just someone you choose…