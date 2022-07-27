10 people die during anti-United Nations protests in DR Congo (photos/videos)

At least 10 people have died as protests erupted against a United Nations peacekeeping force in Butembo in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Seven of the dead were civilians while the others were UN personnel, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, local media said the protesters in the eastern city were shot by peacekeepers.

Congolese people have protested against the presence of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo also known as MONUSCO in the country for decades accusing the UN of being ineffective.

The eastern part of DR Congo remains volatile with more than 100 active rebel groups causing an upsurge in violence in the area.

This was the second day of protests with people calling for the UN to withdraw its peacekeepers from the area.

On Monday, July 25, the demonstrations, carried out by the government’s youth wing, turned violent when protesters stormed and looted the UN mission’s local…