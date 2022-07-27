Bandits threat to kidnap President Buhari is laughable

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Wednesday July 27, reacted to threats by bandits to kidnap President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state.

The threat was passed off by bandits in a video shared last weekend.

Reacting to this after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Buhari at the State House, Abuja, Mohammed said the terrorists were spreading propaganda. He also added that the threat is laughable.

On threats to impeach Buhari if the rising insecurity is not addressed within six weeks, the Minister said;