Dubai has banned visa application for Nigerians over recent fight in Satwa

Dubai has reportedly banned visa applications for Nigerians over the viral fight in Satwa.

The ban comes after some African immigrants, some Nigerians, caused chaos in the UAE.

A video from the incident shows young men with machetes wreaking havoc in the neighbourhood at night. They broke the side windows of a car, destroyed other properties, chased after innocent residents, and generally disturbed the peace in the quiet neighbourhood.

Look at what Africans are doing in UAE, Ajimaih Dubai. Chai.

Days after the video went viral, it was announced that the troublemakers have been arrested by Dubai police.

Now, the Dubai government is said to have taken it a step further by slowing down process for Nigerians applying for Dubai visa.

Unconfirmed reports claim the Dubai authorities are currently not issuing visas to Nigerian men below the age of 36.

