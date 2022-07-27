Fire guts Federal Government Girls College Umuahia

Several hostel blocks at Federal Government Girls College (FGGC), Old Umuahia in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State, were on Tuesday July 26, gutted by fire.

The Nation reported that no life was lost in the incident which affected the school’s Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) students.

They were reportedly writing exams when the fire started and it was gathered that they couldn’t save anything from the incident.

Sources within the school told the publication that the JSS 3 block was affected but occupied by the JSS 2 class as those in JSS 3 had gone home after they had finished their exams.

Cause of the fire has been attributed to an electrical fault or power surge. A source said;