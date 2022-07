Couples enmeshed in obsession and infatuation leading to unexplainable web of infidelity. MAD HOUSE! In Cinemas – July, 29th. Contact your nearest cinemas for showtimes. Distributed by kada Film Entertainment Limited. The post Kada Film Entertainment presents MAD HOUSE… In cinemas July 29 appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information