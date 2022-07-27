Man kills Dad over land in Nasarawa

A man identified as Badejo Idowu was on Monday July 26, stabbed to death by his first son, Tunde Badejo, over a land belonging to the family.

Daily Trust reported that the incident occurred at Masaka, Karu LGA of Nasarawa State.

Prior to carrying out the murder, Tunde had been pestering his father for a portion of the land for over a year.

The deceased’s wife, Madam Tolani Badejo told the publication that her husband asked Tunde to give him time to apportion the land fairly among other family members.

Badejo said;

“He had been on my husband’s neck for the land since last year. So during their last argument on Monday, he pulled out a knife and stabbed his father several times on the head, neck, chest, hands and legs which killed him. I raised alarm and he fled.”

Second son of the deceased, Ayomide Badejo, said the matter had been reported to the police while his father’s remains had been deposited in a mortuary.