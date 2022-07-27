Manchester United confirm £55m signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax

Manchester United have completed the £55million move of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

The Argentine international officially completed his move to Old Trafford on Wednesday, signing a five-year contract and reuniting with former Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag.

Speaking after becoming United’s third signing of the summer, Martinez said: “It’s an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it.

“I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at…