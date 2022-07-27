Oby Ezekwesili lampoons House of Reps Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, for posting photos from his class in Harvard

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has lampooned the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, for sharing photos of himself receiving lectures at the John F Kennedy School of Government at the Harvard Business School.

Gbajabimila posted photos of himself receiving lectures at the university on Tuesday, July 26, the same day members of the Labour union where engaging in a solidarity rally in support of the strike members of the Academic Staff Union of University ASUU.

Reacting to the photos, Ezekwesili described it as a ”shame”

See her tweets below