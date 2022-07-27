Police arrest Auchi polytechnic student who stabbed her boyfriend to death for allegedly cheating in Edo

Men of the Edo State Police Command have arrested a young lady identified as Favor Oyhou for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, 25-year-old Paul Handsome to death in Auchi, a community in the state on July 23.

According to reports, Favour and the deceased were intimate lovers who were the envy of so many people. However, trouble started when Favor found out Handsome was allegedly cheating. An argument ensued between them which soon degenerated into a fight and she stabbed him in the process. The deceased was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. Favor went into hiding after the incident.

Confirming her arrest, the spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Jennifer U. Iwegbu, said;