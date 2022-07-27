Police officer allegedly rapes and impregnates his 15-year-old niece in Nasarawa

A police officer attached to the Nasarawa State Police Command, allegedly raped and impregnated his 15-year-old niece.

The suspect said to be an Inspector with the Special Investigations Bureau of the Nigerian Police (SIB) under the office of the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa state, was arrested on 18 July, 2022 and is currently detained at the state CID, Lafia, as investigations continue.

The State Chairman of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, Mrs Rabiatu Addra, confirmed the incident during a press briefing in Lafia, on Wednesday, July 27.

According to Mrs Addra, a whistleblower had reported to them that the 15-year-old victim was repeatedly raped by an uncle she was staying with after the death of her father.

She said that on receipt of the whistleblower’s report, FIDA in conjunction with the Sexual and Gender Based Violence Response team (SGBV) facilitated and mobilised the police, which led to the arrest of the suspect.

“Our team…