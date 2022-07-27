British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson on Tuesday, July 26, presented Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with an award to honor his leadership at a ceremony in Downing Street, in which Zelensky appeared virtually.

The award from Johnson comes as Ukraine led by Zelenskyy continues to battle Russia who have made grounds in the Southern and Eastern part of the country.

Deemed “The Sir Winston Churchill Award” in memory of Britain’s former wartime leader who led Europe to peace in World War II, the International Churchill Society honors it to people who have “demonstrated extraordinary leadership” in his spirit, according to the website of the National Churchill Museum.

“President Zelensky has faced a test of leadership just as severe as Churchill,” Johnson is quoted as saying in a news release from the International Churchill Society.

“He has, with quintessentially Churchillian composure, showed the world what moral and physical courage really mean….