Baby snake found inside a chair at a relaxation center (video)





There was palpable fear at a relaxation center recently after a baby snake was found inside one of the holes in a chair at the center. The snake was seen crawled up inside the chair. A video showing the moment the snake was seen by a vigilante person was shared online. Watch the video below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)







Source: Linda Ikeji

