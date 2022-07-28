Bandits abduct lecturer and his two wives in Kaduna

Bandits have abducted a lecturer with the Kaduna Polytechnic, Mansur Nuhu and his two wives.

It was gathered that Nuhu and his wives were among 36 residents kidnapped in Keke B Community, Millennium City, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits had stormed the community at about 9pm on Monday night, July 25, when residents were indoors as a result of the torrential rain.

The lecturer’s family members and students confirmed the abduction on Facebook.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihir raji’unnnn, With Sad to announce the kidnap of my lecturer, Mansur Nuhu. A lecturer in Kaduna Polytechnic, department of Procurement and supply chain management, as well as Kaduna State Coordinator for Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigerian (CIPSMN) in his KeKe residence with his two wives and others. May Allah bring him back safely” one wrote.