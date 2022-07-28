Boris Johnson must not disappear after stepping down as Prime Minister

.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged his ‘friend’ Boris Johnson to not “disappear” after he stands down as Prime Minister.

The UK is one of the major military and humanitarian aid donors to Ukraine, and has imposed sanctions on Russian targets.

Johnson has visited Ukraine twice since Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on 24 February and has helped in drumming Western support for Zelenskyy on the world stage.

Also on Tuesday July 26, Johnson presented Zelenskyy with The Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award, recognizing “extraordinary leadership by individuals”.

On 6 September, Johnson will step down as prime minister following the announcement of his successor – either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former chancellor Rishi Sunak – after Conservative Party members have voted for a new leader.

Speaking to TalkTV hosted by Piers Morgan, Zelensky said he would like the UK prime minister to remain “somewhere in politics in a position to be someone”.

Speaking…