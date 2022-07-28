Court remands woman in Kirikiri prison for N43.5m fraud

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, has remanded one Miracle Enondano in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for theft.

The Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, arraigned Enondano, alongside SGMX Resources Limited, before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo on an eight-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and theft to the tune of N43.5 million.

One of the counts reads: “Miss Miracle Esse Enondano, SGMX Resources Limited and Mr. Ben Enodano (now at large) on or about 5th January 2021 in Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud, induced Mr. Adedoyin Akeem Balogun to execute a Segregated Trading Contract Agreement in the sum of N15 million to be managed by a broker, Hot Markets Nigeria Limited, as investment, on the understanding that after six months of the investment you will give him 60 per cent of the total investment as return, which pretence…