Family sues funeral home after they put wrong body on display in mother’s coffin

A family is suing a New Jersey funeral home for $50million after they discovered another woman’s body inside their mother’s casket.

The family of Kyung Ja Kim say they instantly knew something was wrong when they gathered for an open-casket funeral for the 93-year-old and saw that the woman inside the casket was “so much younger looking.”

In a lawsuit filed Monday, July 25, Kummi Kim alleges she told the funeral director that the person inside the casket did not look like her mother and that they insisted no mistake had been made.

The lawsuit said the funeral director “responded with a very clear expression of denial and dismay over the question as if Plaintiff Kummi did not appreciate a different appearance after death.”

The daughter then thought that her mother’s different appearance could have been a result of the embalming process and mortuary makeup and fake hair, according to the lawsuit.

Only when the casket was halfway into the ground did staff at…