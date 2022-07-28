I feel unconcerned about Michael Johnson’s comment about my daughter

The father of world champion and record holder Tobi Amusan, has urged Nigerians to ignore comments made by American track legend Michael Johnson after his daughter’s heroics at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Earlier this week, Amusan won her semifinal heat when she crossed the finish line at a time of 12.12 seconds, smashing the previous best of 12.20sec set by American Kendra Harrison in 2016.

But Michael Johnson, who won four Olympic gold medals and 8 World Championships gold medals in the span of his career, questioned her accuracy and timing.

This led to backlash from Nigerians on Twitter, who accused him of ‘black racism’

In a chat with The PUNCH, Amusan’s father stated that the American’s comments should be ignored.

“You know the western world and how they behave, you should know what they are,” Kehinde said.

“I feel unconcerned about what he said after the race because God has done what He needs to do….