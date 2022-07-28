Indian police bust sophisticated online scam, arrest two Nigerians for allegedly duping man of N18m

The special cyber cell of Kashmir Police in India, has arrested two alleged Nigerian fraudsters for duping a man of Rs 36.35 lacs in an online scam.

The suspects identified as Isioma Steven and Collins, were arrested from Delhi on Wednesday, July 27.

According to Cyber Police Kashmir, a complaint was from a resident of Baramulla regarding online fraud.

The victim came into contact with a female Facebook user, T. Jessica, who was impersonating herself as a purchase manager of a renowned pharmaceutical company.

After some days of chatting on Facebook, the lady convinced the complainant to start a business of kandu nuts, palm seeds, and sea nuts. As the female fraudster was impersonating an official of a pharmaceutical company, she succeeded in her game plan to motivate the complainant to invest in the business.

The woman assured the victim that the nuts are valued very high in the pharmaceutical market owing to their medicinal benefits.

Projecting herself as a…