Man who murdered both his parents by stabbing them hundreds of times before mutilating his father’s corpse is jailed for 27 years

A son who killed both his parents by stabbing them hundreds of times in a knife attack before mutilating his father’s dead corpse, has been jailed for 27 years.

Lee Tipping, who was last month found guilty of two counts of murder, was given the hefty minimum life sentence at Preston Crown Court today.

During his four-week trial, jurors heard Tipping stabbed his dad Anthony Tipping, 60, and mum Patricia Livesey, 57, to death just hours after he broke down a bedroom door, sparking a row.

Anthony had been stabbed more than 130 times, including at least 65 times in the chest and 15 times in the abdomen during the vicious attack in November last year.

The court also heard he’d suffered a number of ‘very unusual’ injuries to his genital area, believed to have been inflicted after his death.

Tipping had claimed these wounds were caused by him ‘chucking’ a knife at his father, but pathologist Dr. Alison Armor said this did not line up with the evidence.

She had told the court: ‘There are…