Mum kills her three kids then commits suicide

A Connecticut mom was found dead at home along with her three kids and police said Thursday, July 28, that she strangled the children before taking her own life.

 

Sonia Loja, 36, was found dead from suspected asphyxia by hanging at a single-family home on Whaley Street, Connecticut, where cops responded for a wellbeing check at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.

 

Loja’s three children, identified as 12-year-old Junior Panjon, 10-year-old Joselyn Panjon and 5-year-old Jonael Panjon, were also found dead in the residence.

 

“Pending an official autopsy, preliminary findings indicate that Ms. Loja strangled her three children before killing herself. However, this is still an active investigation,” Danbury police said today in a statement to The Post.

 

Loja and her three kids lived at the home with two other adults who weren’t there when cops arrived Wednesday.

 

Autopsies have been set to be conducted.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

