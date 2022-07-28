Parents of 3 months old baby allegedly killed by wrong injection administered by medical personnel in Edo state demand justice (video)

The parents of a three-month-old baby who died after a medical doctor at the pediatric ward, Central Hospital in Benin city, Edo state, allegedly administered a wrong dose of injection on their child on July 7, have cried out for justice.

The mother of the deceased baby, Angela Osaigbovo, told ITV news that the doctor was initially warned not to give her baby an injection but that later in the night, the same doctor came back with a syringe to administer the injection to her ailing child.

The distraught mum who spoke Pidgin English said on his return in the night, the doctor demanded that the injection which was in the fridge be given to him. She said as the doctor was administering the injection, her baby began to scream. She said she tapped the doctor on his hand and asked him to stop as her baby was screaming.