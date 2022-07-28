There is no government in part of the world that solves all the problems in the country





The Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has replied Nigerians who say the Buhari-led administration has failed due to the alarming rate of insecurity in the country,

In an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday evening July 27, Adesina said no government solves all the problems in the country. According to him, it has never happened and it will never happen. He said;

”Yes the party (APC) promised that it will secure the country and if you listen to the President everytime, he talks about his three priorities for Nigeria right from his first term, to his second term and now to 10 months to the end of the administration, he would say 1, we would secure the country, 2. revive the econoy, 3. we will fight corruption. Those three still remain as his topmost priorities. In security, consider the first year in the administration. Was it the same way as it was inherited? No! There was an improvement. In fact, the insurgency was beaten up to the point…





Source: Linda Ikeji