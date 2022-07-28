Ukraine’s president Volodimir Zelensky and his wife criticised for posing for vogue magazine amid war with Russia (photos/video)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been trolled on the Internet for posing for the digital cover of Vogue magazine cover with his wife and First Lady, Olena Zelenska, amid a war that has ravaged the country.

The pair were pictured together for the piece by renowned photographer Annie Leibowitz – although the article primarily focused on Zelenska, 44.

The shoot was titled: ‘Portrait of Bravery: Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska.’

Critics are slamming the pair for the shoot saying despite the massive amounts of aid given to the war torn country since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February, the president still has time for a photoshoot but others have defended him, and hailed Zelensky for continuing to keep the conflict in the spotlight .

In the piece, Zelensky and his wife are shown together inside of their compound in Mariinsky Palace on the outskirts of Kyiv.

In one photo, Zelenska is pictured beside the downed remains of the world’s…