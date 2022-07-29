91-year-old Emir of Daura takes new bride, 22, months after marrying 20-year-old woman

The Emir of Daura Emirate, Katsina State, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, has married a 22-year-old lady, A’isha Yahuza Gona.

According to sources who spoke to Daily Trust, the wedding took place in Safana town of Katsina State.

The source also disclosed that the Emir married A’isha at a lowkey nuptials after a brief courtship that lasted barely a week.

The bride is a daughter of former local government chairman of Safana, Alhaji Yahuza Gona.

Another source told the publication that the new bride was already in her matrimonial home in Daura.

Recall that the Emir married a 20-year-old lady, Aisha Iro Maikano, in December, 2021.

The monarch had in 2015 married a much younger woman, Gimbiya Aisha Umar Farouk, and they both have two children together.