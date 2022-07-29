Armed Forces have assured President Buhari of a new strategy to deal with Terrorists – National Security Adviser

Nigeria’s armed forces have assured President Muhammadu Buhari of a new strategy to deal with terrorists and bandits in the country.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno, disclosed this as he briefed reporters after a Security Council meeting on Thursday, July 28 in Abuja.

“Members of the armed forces have made a commitment that in the coming weeks, they have already started working on a new strategy to deal with these snippets of violence,” he said.

“They have given their word, commitment to the President that there will be a change in momentum, regardless of the fact that there might be a certain institutional limitations which they face. They have understood the enormity of responsibilities that they have.”

According to him, the National Security Council will soon conclude its special investigation on the July 5 Kuje Correctional Center attack that saw the escape of over 600 terrorists.

Monguno also advised media practitioners against…