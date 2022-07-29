Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at ‘lies’ about his Man United future in cryptic Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldo is speaking out for the first time since telling Manchester United he wishes to leave the club this summer.

In a cryptic post in response to a fan account on Instagram, Ronaldo hit out at the ‘lies’ about his future and the media amid intense speculation over his next destination.

‘Impossible not to talk about me one day,’ Ronaldo wrote. ‘Otherwise the press makes no money. You know that if you don’t lie you can’t get people’s attention. Keep going that one day you get some news right.’

The Portuguese star ended the post with a crying face emoji and a laughing emoji.

Ronaldo appeared to be referencing a claim in the post from the fan account that Sir Alex Ferguson had intervened in a desperate attempt to persuade the player to remain at Old Trafford.

This follows reports that agent Jorge Mendes is working on a sensational return to Sporting Lisbon for the player.

Ronaldo dropped the bombshell earlier this summer and his future has been a…