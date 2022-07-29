Man arraigned for biting police officer’s finger in Lagos

A 26-year-old man identified as Tijani Muiz, was on Thursday, July 28, arraigned before an Ejigbo Magistrate Court, Lagos State, for allegedly biting the finger of a policeman.

Muiz was arraigned on three counts bordering on assault, conduct likely to cause breach of peace and unlawful obstruction, preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor, Inspector Benedict Aigbokhan, had told the court that the defendant committed the offenses on July 24 around 9.30pm at Jakande Gate, Ejigbo, Lagos State. Aigbokhan said the defendant obstructed a policeman, Inspector Raymond Maugbe, from carrying out his official duty.

“In the course of obstructing the officer from carrying out his official duty, the defendant assaulted the officer by biting him on his left finger” Aigbokhan said

The prosecutor said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace. According to him, the offenses contravened sections 168(d), 173, and 174(b) of…