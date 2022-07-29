My wife demands money before intercourse

Mr. Adegbenga Dada, who is a marine engineer and a prince from Eruku in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, has said his wife demands money before sex.

He said this in a suit filed before a Kwara High Court, sitting in Ilorin.

Dada is seeking the dissolution of his 28-year-old marriage to Roseline Dada over allegation of adultery.

He alleged that his wife is promiscuous and this has affected her domestic duties, adding that she had involved their female children by sending them on errands to collect money from her numerous male friends.

Adegbenga, who is from Kwara, but is based in Lagos, said: “My wife abandoned our bedroom and packed to the guest room. She would insist unless I issue cheque for substantial amount, she would not succumb to my sexual advances. Any failure to issue cheque will result in total denial.

“The marriage has broken down because my wife and I are no longer able to sit down together to discuss about our lives and that of our…