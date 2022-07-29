Terrorists raid military checkpoint near Abuja, reportedly gun down soldiers

Bandits attacked a military checkpoint in Zuma Rock Madalla, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Thursday evening, July 28.

Some soldiers were reportedly killed when the terrorists raided the military checkpoint situated around Zuma rock in Niger State which is close to Madalla town which is a few meters away from Zuba along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

According to reports, the attackers arrived at the spot some minutes after 7pm and opened fire immediately.

“They took control of the area for about 30 minutes and kept on shooting before heading towards Kaduna axis of the expressway,”an eyewitness said

About 20 minutes after the terrorists left, soldiers from Zuma Barracks rushed to the scene and took full control. A patrol team of policemen also arrived at the place.

The attack comes amid heightened tension in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over likely terrorist attacks.

Last Sunday, about eight soldiers attached to the Presidential Guards Brigade were…