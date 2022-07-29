Two abducted as bandits attack farm in Abuja

Two persons have been abducted after suspected bandits attacked a farm located in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday evening, July 28.

DailyTrust reports that a resident of Chida community located in Kwali, Dangana Musa, said the two persons, a driver alongside his conductor were abducted in the latest attack.

He said the driver identified as Atazamu Azaki and his conductor, Ayuba John, went to load charcoal at the farm in the area when the bandits broke in and abducted them.

The eyewitness added that the kidnappers who wielded sophisticated weapons whisked the duo away at gunpoint, but later released John who was asked to go and inform the victim’s family members about the abduction.

“It was after they trekked some distance that the kidnappers released the conductor and asked him to go home and inform the family of the driver to raise money for ransom” Musa said

The spokesperson of the FCT police command, DSP Adeh…