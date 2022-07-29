“We are not stray dogs like you who couldn’t zip up his panties” Georgina Onuoha drags Yul Edochie by his “little third leg” after he threw shade at her and other actresses following allegations of affair with Apostle Johnson Suleman

Georgina Onuoha has slammed Yul Edochie after he mocked her and other actresses following allegations they had affair with Apostle Johnson Suleman.

A good number of Nollywood actresses were listed as people who have had sex with Suleman for money.

No evidence was provided to back the claims.

Suleman and a number of the actresses have strongly denied the claims.

However, Yul took to Instagram to hint at having information about all the actresses mentioned.

“I’ll be back with that gist later,” he added.

He also pointed out that the actresses are claiming the allegations are fake news but that when he was the one in the news, they insulted him and didn’t wait to verify the cause of his decision.

Instagram users took to Yul’s comment section to tag Georgina to the post. They said he was obviously referring to her since she called him out at the time he was in the news for fathering a child with another woman.

Responding, Georgina dragged Yul…