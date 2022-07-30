Akwa Ibom man throws his one-year-old son into bush during heavy rainfall, claims the child is possessed by demonic powers





An NGO has rescued a one-year-old boy who suffered violent abuse in the hands of his father in Akwa Ibom State.

Sam Itauma, Head of Child’s Right And Rehabilitation Network (CRARN) who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, July 29, said the toddler was rescued after his father threw him into the bush while claiming that he is possessed by demonic powers.

“A 40 year old man, Mr. Godwin Etim Aweh from Odoro Nkit, Esit Eket, Nigeria has reportedly thrown out his one year old son, Diamond into his backyard bush during a torrential rainfall,” the statement read. “Mr. Aweh who runs a local wine business in Unyenge, Mbo local government area came home during the weekend and told his wife that he was no longer interested in having the child as his son anymore as the child is believed to be possessed by demonic powers “According to an eyewitness, Ms. Mfon Sunday, the disconsolate mother of the child who is also harboring a three week old son, helplessly watched as her one…





Source: Linda Ikeji