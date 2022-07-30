APC Chieftains Dogara and Babachir in closed door meeting with Wike

Two chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Babachir Lawal who is the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, met with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, at the state government house today July 30.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Dogara said the visit was hinged on the quest and search to build an all-inclusive Nigeria

“Everyone agrees with us that Governor Wike is one of those indispensable political leaders. For us, it is a search to build an all inclusive Nigeria. So we feel that as part of the agenda setting we should meet with him and that is the reason why we are here. And for the rest, whatever it is, maybe in the future we can discuss that.”he said

Similarly, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation explained that their mission was a brotherly visit to the governor of Rivers State.