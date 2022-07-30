Fancy Acholonu clears the air as she apologises for her choice of words while announcing her separation from Alex Ekubo

By
Headliners
-
10


Fancy Acholonu clears the air as she apologises for her choice of words while announcing her separation from Alex Ekubo

Fancy Acholonu has apologised for the choice of words she used while announcing her separation from former fiancé Alex Ekubo.

 

While announcing their split, Fancy had written,  “Everyone should find their happiness and live in their truth”.

 

Many interpreted it to mean Alex is a closeted gay.

 

Fancy has now explained that it wasn’t the message she was trying to pass across and she apologised for giving that impression.

 

She added that Alex has apologised for what he did that led to the end of their engagement and she has apologised for her reaction.

 

Fancy Acholonu clears the air as she apologises for her choice of words while announcing her separation from Alex Ekubo

Fancy Acholonu clears the air as she apologises for her choice of words while announcing her separation from Alex Ekubo

Fancy Acholonu clears the air as she apologises for her choice of words while announcing her separation from Alex Ekubo



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR