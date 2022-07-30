First image of girl, 9, stabbed as she played in street with sister

The first picture of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte who was stabbed to death in front of her younger sister has been released, as police launch a murder probe.

Lilia was reportedly playing in the street with a toy pram near the town centre of Boston, Lincolnshire, England, with her younger sister when the attack took place.

Police arrested two men in connection with the little girl’s murder on Thursday night, July 28, the Telegraph reported.

An unnamed neighbour described the girl’s last moment, saying: “The little girl was playing in the street with her younger sister when it happened. They had some toys out.

“I’m sure her mum wouldn’t have been far away as she always checked on them. She was a very quiet girl, and I just can’t understand it.”

Her toy pram was left lying on the road as paramedics battled to save her life inside an ambulance, according to a witness.

Another local said: “This shouldn’t have happened. A parent’s worst nightmare.”