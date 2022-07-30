Governor El-Rufai re-confirms he was the first to tell President Buhari about the viral video of terrorists threatening to abduct him and President Buhari





Governor El-Rufai has re-confirmed that he was the first to inform President Buhari after the threat made by terrorists to abduct him and President Buhari.

A statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, reads;

”Malam Nasir El-Rufai hosted a live media chat in Hausa on Wednesday, 27 July 2022. One of the questions he fielded related to the deteriorating security situation. His response included a reminder of the fact that he has for at least five years advocated for robust action against the terrorists that are menacing our people, including bombardments of their locations. He further disclosed that he briefed President Muhammadu Buhari last Sunday about the gravity of the security situation and informed him that the terrorists had made threats to abduct the President and himself. As a digitally-active Governor with a significant presence in the social media, he was the first to draw the attention of Mr. President to the viral video making…





Source: Linda Ikeji