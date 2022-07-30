Kidnappers of Nollywood actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel contact their families, demand $100,000

The kidnappers who abducted Nollywood actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, aka Agbogidi, while they were returning from a movie set at Ozalla town in Enugu state have reached out to their families, demanding a ransom of $100, 000.

The actors were reported missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t return home from the movie set on Thursday, July 28.

In a new development, the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria AGN. Emeka Rollas, said the abductors of the actors have contacted their families and are demanding the lump sum in dollars. Mr Rollas said the guild is working with the security agents while still hoping for God’s intervention to rescue the actors unhurt.

He also disclosed that the kidnappers have cleared out the account of actress Cynthia Okereke after the abduction.