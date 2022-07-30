Kwara state police dismisses ”intelligence report” claiming state is a base for launching attack by bandits

The Kwara State Police Command has dismissed a fake intelligence report circulating on several social media platforms to the effect that some forest reserves in parts of the state have been surrounded and ready to be used as launching pads to attack Kwara State and some neighboring states in the country.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, the command stated ”categorically that Kwara State is safe and secured and no part of Kwara State is occupied by bandits or terrorists”.

The statement in part reads