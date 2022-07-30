Nasarawa police begin investigation into case of Inspector who allegedly raped and impregnated his 15-year-old niece

The Nasarawa State Police Command has commenced investigation into the case of a police inspector who allegedly raped and impregnated his 15-year-old niece.

The State Chairman of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, Mrs Rabiatu Addra, who confirmed the incident during a press briefing in Lafia, on Wednesday, July 27, alleged that the officer attached to the State Intelligence Bureau of the police command repeatedly raped the victim, who is his niece.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, in a statement on Thursday July 27, said investigation is ongoing, adding that experts have obtained a DNA sample in order to prove further the perpetrator of the act.

“The attention of Nasarawa State Police Command has been drawn to a news report with the above caption making rounds across the media and was credited to the State Chairperson of The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Nasarawa State chapter,” the statement read.

“The Police…